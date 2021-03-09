Nancy A. Woodmansee, 87, of Burlington, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford.

Nancy was born in South Elgin, Ill. on Jan. 15, 1934, to Ernst and Elsie (nee Wagner) Miller. Her early life was spent in the Elgin area where she graduated from area schools. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before marrying Gene Woodmansee on Nov. 19, 1966. Following marriage, they lived in Rockford, Ill. and Phoenix, Ariz. before moving to Burlington in 1985.

Nancy taught for a few years in the Elgin area and then worked as a research analyst for Runzheimer. She was of Christian Scientist faith and supported her kids in their activities. She loved to cook, read, travel, figure skate and dance, as well as watch the Chicago Bears play.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Gene; children, Mara (Gavin) DeGrave and John Woodmansee; grandson, Riley DeGrave; and her sister, Doris Schmitendorf. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-laws, Frank Schmitendorf and Ed (Sharon) Woodmansee.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elder Care Cottages and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

A celebration of her life will be held later this summer once everyone can gather again.

