Nancy Ann Winker, 74, of Waterford, passed away peacefully April 13, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born June 3, 1946 in San Diego, to Donald and Agnes (Haugen) Lemke. Shortly after graduating from La Crosse Central High School, she met and married the love of her life, Sam Winker, on October 17, 1964.

Throughout her life, Nancy had many hobbies with a deep passion for each one; crocheting, sewing, knitting, gardening, cooking, canning, gambling trips to various casinos. She went back to school and earned her Associates degree in Marketing and pursued a career at R.J. Reynolds. Upon retirement, she found a new passion, wine making.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Sam; four children, Roger (Kelly) Winker, Paul Winker, Rich (Lois) Winker and Roxanne (Bryan) Nowak; ten grandchildren, Logan (Sammi) Winker, along with great grand daughter Effie Jo, Lucas (fiancée Emma Ketterhagen), Emily (Roy James) Winker, Sarah (fiancé Nick Wagner) Winker, Elijah Winker, Alexis (Sam Linberg) Winker, McKenzie and Kendra Winker, and Boyd and Cole Nowak; and her brother, Mark (Vicki) Lemke.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Agnes Lemke, and brother Robert Lemke.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Nancy’s family sends a special thanks to the Aurora Hospice Care Team of Beth, Tammy, and Sandy.

Miller-Reesman, Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.