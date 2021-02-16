Nicholaus J. Biedrzycki, 33, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center after a courageous battle with a short, unexpected illness.

Nicholaus was born in Burlington on Aug. 2, 1987 to Bruce Biedrzycki and Kristine Gauger. He was a life-long resident of Burlington and surrounding area, graduating from Burlington High School and earning an associate degree from UTI Technical Institute.

Nicholaus was a self-starter. He was very mechanically inclined and loved to work on engines, cars and anything that needed to be fixed. He was very gifted, intelligent and could do anything from concrete to carpentry. He was comical and a prankster and enjoyed such things as Mississippi River camping, snow and water skiing, cars and pets. He had a heart of gold.

Nicholaus is survived by his mother, Kristine Gauger; father, Bruce (Kim Nolan) Biedrzycki; son, Kayden; brothers, Robert Biedrzycki and Cody (Kailey Huba) Biedrzycki; grandmother, Sally Gauger; girlfriend, Jessica; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Gauger, and Edward and Lois Biedrzycki, and an uncle, John Gauger.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center for their care and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a scholarship benefiting his son Kayden.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nicholaus will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow mass on Friday at St. Mary Cemetery. Facemasks are required at the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be maintained.

