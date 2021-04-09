Nicolas H. Ashman, 72, of Waterford, passed away at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington on April 3, 2021.

Nicolas was born on Nov. 15, 1948 to Robert and Adeline Ashman in West Bend. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as an executive corporate manager for Case Tractors in Racine.

Nicolas is survived by his wife, Karen Kirst-Ashman; sisters, Rosie (Bob) Kreider and Nancy Ashman; many other relatives, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m., followed by burial with full military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterford American Legion Post #20, where Nicolas was a longtime member, are appreciated.

