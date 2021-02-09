Patricia A. Given, 79, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 6, 2021 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Patricia was born March 4, 1941 to the late John and Ruth (nee Felber) Walker. She married the love of her life, the late Jack R. Given, on Jan. 3, 1959. They shared 57 wonderful years together. In the 1960s the couple moved to Waterford where they raised their four children.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her children Kathleen (Rick) Varga, Eric Given, Christine Given, and George (Cheryl) Given; her adoring grandchildren Gina, Cody, Adam, Samantha, Joshua, Jeremiah; great-grandchildren Avery, Grayson, Alianna, Samaria, Deyavoni, Mila, and soon to be great grandson, Everett; and many nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

An open house celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Feb. 21, 2021 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, at 2 p.m. until time of prayer service at 3:45 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.