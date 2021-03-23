Paul F. Dettinger, 72, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Clement J. Zablocki Veteran’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Paul was born in Black River Falls on Oct. 20, 1948 to Harold and Emma (nee Brauner) Dettinger. His early life was spent in York and Milwaukee before moving to Waterford, where he graduated from Waterford High School. After high school, he entered the Army from 1966 until 1969 and served oversees in Korea and Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. After the Army, he lived in Waterford and the Burlington area, before moving to Missouri for 10 years and most recently the Franklin area.

Paul worked as a troubleshooter and line mechanic for WE Energies for 42 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of AA, Vietnow, the Patriot Guard in Missouri, Local VFW, Veteran’s Roll and Legion Riders. He was previously a member of Mt. Zion Church, where he taught bible study. He also taught motorcycle school and loved riding them. He served on the City of Burlington Fire Department. He was very spiritual, studied the Bible and loved helping other people.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Heather Krueger; step-sons, Michael Mazurek and Bryan Mazurek; grandchildren, Katie and Malia Mazurek; siblings, Arlene Hill, Harold (Elizabeth) Dettinger Sr., and Jane (Jim) Wiedenahoeft; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark A. Dettinger I.

The family would like to thank Paul’s friends and family for all their love and support through these tough times.

A graveside service for Paul will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Southern WI Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove with Pastor Dave Adams officiating. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained while at the cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.