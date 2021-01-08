Ralph J. Jensen, 80, of Burlington, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Ralph was born in Wisconsin on Aug. 8, 1940, to Ralph and Violet (nee Prunis) Jensen. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School and later earning his bachelor’s degree in Iowa. On July 20, 1963 in Nebraska, he was united in marriage to Lou Ann Rasmussen. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family.

Ralph owned and worked as an accountant for Jensen Accounting Service for over 50 years, retiring at the age of 79. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Burlington Company 3 for over 25 years. He also was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, where he served on various boards and committees. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time at his cabin in northern Wisconsin, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family and grandkids.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Lou Ann; children, John (Gail) Jensen and Susan Jensen; grandchildren, John Andrew (Stephanie) Jensen and Shauna (fiancé Ryan Stofferahn) Jensen; and step-grandchildren, Melinda (Brian) Wiegele, Erin (Ryan Maier) Dreger and Kyle (Heather Rebman) Dreger. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank life-long friends, John and Dorothy Hakala for always being there for Ralph and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Lutheran Church or Cross Lutheran Endowment Fund.

Due to the current pandemic a private service only for the immediate family will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.