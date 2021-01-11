Raymond Joseph Epping, 95, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Ray was born Jan. 31, 1925 in Burlington to Frank and Helen Epping. He spent his life in Burlington, attended St. Mary’s Catholic schools, and was a member of St. Mary’s Church and a lifelong volunteer for the Burlington Fire Department.

Ray served in the Navy in WWII and was honored by traveling to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight. After the war Ray attended Marquette University. He worked as an accountant at Wisconsin Southern Gas Co.

Ray loved golf, playing was his passion, and in retirement served as a ranger at Abbey Springs Golf Course. He could also be seen riding his motorcycle, riding the back roads of Wisconsin visiting family and friends. In the winter, he became a snowbird – traveling to Florida, camping, golfing and riding his motorcycle all across Florida.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Janet (John) Eckerman of Plover, Jill (John) Finger of Mount Pleasant, and Sue Epping Tomaso of Stevens Point; grandchildren, Jenny (Todd) Kes, Lynn (David) Fox, Sara (Ryan) Keshemberg, Jordan (Johanna) Tomaso, Donna Tomaso, Alison Droster, Matthew Droster; step-grandchildren, Sara (Pete) Finger-Warmuth, Carrie (Nick) Mason and Erin (Marcello) Roldan; great grandchildren, Owen and Evan Kes, Christopher and Brianna Fox and Jackson Tomaso; and step-grandchildren, Layla and Will Warmuth, Amelia and Wyatt Mason and Pilar Roldan.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Wiemer); siblings, Victor Epping, Ralph Epping and Mary Busch; and son-in-law Mark Droster

Ray’s family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for the time spent caring for him and Kindred Hospice for their care given to Ray during these unprecedented times.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church followed by private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A memorial for Ray will be established at a later date or donations may be made to the Burlington Fire Department in his memory.

Due to the current COVID-19 risks, a Celebration of Life for family and friends is being planned at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.