Reverend Frederick A. Bischoff, 65, of Yorkville, formerly of Waterford, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital due to complications from COVID – 19 on Jan. 21, 2021.

Fred was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 16, 1955 to Ellsworth “Bud” and Beridella “Bea” (nee Semerau) Bischoff. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he was a graduate of Concordia High School. He continued his education at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind. He served as a Vicar in Beecher, Ill. for one year, and in two parishes in Montana; Redeemer Lutheran in Hardin and St. John’s in St. Xavier. On Dec. 26, 1976 he married Lori A. Schoening.

Reverend Bischoff was then called to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford, where he served over 37 years as Pastor, leader, and friend. The last eight years he served along with current Pastor Joshua Conradt. He retired in August of 2020.

Fred and Lori joined Grace Lutheran in Oak Creek. He looked forward to more time with his golf game and carpentry projects around the house. He will be sadly missed by so many lives that he touched during his earthly journey.

Fred is survived by loving wife of 44 years, Lori of Yorkville; son Phil of Big Bend and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The public is invited to a walk-through wake to pay respect (no family will be present at this time) at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street in Waterford, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Services with Pastor Taggatz and Pastor Conradt officiating will begin at 1 p.m. The public is invited to the burial in the Church Cemetery following services on Monday. COVID – 19 protocol and CDC guidelines will be adhered to, masks required, and 6-foot distance between mourners. Thank you for your cooperation.

In lieu of flowers Fred’s family is asking for donations to either St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Grace Lutheran Church.

