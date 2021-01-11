Robert (Bob) Burnham Fulton, 85, died Jan. 2, 2021. Covid has taken another good man.

Bob was born on June 7, 1935 in Madison to Robert Meinhardt Fulton and Doris Virginia Burnham. He grew up in Burlington, graduated from Burlington High School in 1953 and attended Beloit College. He joined the Army where he served from January of 1957 until January 1959. Subsequently he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Economics.

Bob worked for TWA as Manager of Labor Relations in Chicago and St. Louis before moving to Dallas to become the Director of Human Resources for the Dallas Coca Cola Bottling Company. He later became VP of HR for Coca Cola Enterprises of Texas.

Bob married his wife Mary in 1980. Truly a BRAVE man as he became a father to two pre-teen children, Dianne and Greg. As with everything in his life he “stepped up to the plate” and dedicated love and commitment to his new family.

Bob and Mary retired to Wimberley, Texas in 1995, built a home then decided to see the world. At his death they had visited 90 countries. Bob’s favorite trips were those to Africa. He was passionate about wildlife conservation and became an excellent animal photographer.

Friends have described him as the neighborhood lender of tools, advice, and a helping hand whenever needed. He was said to be dependable, ethical, honest, generous and a loving man with the proverbial heart of gold. He was always good for a beer but preferred a Magnum bar!

Bob is survived by his wife Mary; children Dianne Lewis and Greg Murray as well as sisters Marian MacCarthy, Eda Rich, Ann Herlihy, Kathy McMillan and brother William Fulton. In addition, he leaves five grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, two great grandsons, and 13 great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held in Wimberley at a later date. His ashes will be scattered at a favorite place near his hometown of Burlington this summer. Mary says “He was my love, my best friend, my mentor, and my rudder on windy days. I will miss him so much.”

Bob had a long history of supporting the arts and asked that donations in his memory be directed to the Wimberley Players, Starlight Symphony, or Emily Ann Theater and Gardens.