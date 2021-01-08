Robert H. Sandberg, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at his winter home in Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Robert was born in Burlington on Feb. 14, 1935, to Homer and Ruth (nee Kreuser) Sandberg. He was a life-long resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School in 1953. He served in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1960. In 1962, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Keel. She preceded him in death in 1986.

Robert worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance for 27 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. He owned an antique car and belonged to a car club in Burlington. He also loved collecting pre-war Lionel model trains.

Robert is survived by his son, Brian Sandberg of Wauwatosa, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Services for Robert will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery immediately following the service.

All attendants are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while attending the visitation and service.

