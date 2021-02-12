Roger A. Ducommun, 60, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Roger was born on Feb. 27, 1960 in Burlington, to Willis and June (Boyan) Ducommun. He grew up in Waterford. On June 4, 1983, Roger married Pamela Rasmusson at Norway Lutheran Church in the Town of Norway. The Lord blessed their union with three loving children, Curtis, Kyle and Maranda.

Roger worked as a programmer in the thermal processing industry for over 26 years. He was a hard worker and did his job well. He was a family man. His wife, children and grandchildren meant the world to him and he loved them with his whole heart and made sure they knew. His faith was also a large part of his life. He was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for many years. He lived his faith in his service to others. He was always looking for ways to help those in need and never hesitated to assist anyone in any way he could. He also was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. His family will always remember the special hunts and fishing trips they took together. Roger was a good man and who will be dearly missed by his loving family.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela Ducommun; his son, Curtis (Debbie) Ducommun and their children Piper and one on the way; his son, Kyle Ducommun and his children, Chloe and Drake; his daughter,Maranda Ducommun and her son Abel; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and June Ducommun.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger’s honor may be made to his family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 313 W. Main Street, Palmyra with Pastor Steven M.D. Blyth officiating Roger will be laid to rest at a later date.

Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, is serving the family. To place an online condolence, visit gibsonfuneral.com.