Ronald C Remer, 74, of Iron River, Mich., left for his heavenly home on April 17, 2021.

Ronald was born on April 6, 1947 in Burlington to Werner and Hazel Remer. He enjoyed all the outdoors had to offer, working on his sister and brothers-in-law’s farm as a teenager, hunting, being a tree trimmer as he worked for Asplundh for more than 25 years. He also enjoyed driving his pick-up truck up and down the roads of Iron County, and watching his grandchildren grow up. He moved to the Upper Peninsula in 1979 and Iron County in 1980 where he made his home. He was a volunteer fireman in Stambaugh, Mich. for a couple of years.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Mark, David (InCha), Scott, Dustin (Kiley), and Kyle; daughters, Michelle and Serina (Matt); grandchildren, Jeff, Mike, Jesse, Elizabeth, Emily, Autumn, Logan, Xavier, Kiera, Mason, and Kayden; great grandchildren, Jeffrey John, Johnny, Addy, and Christian; brother, John Remer; sisters, Margery Schultz, Mary Lois, and Barbara Remer; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Werner and Hazel Remer; sister Marlene Gardinier and brothers, Edward and Roger Remer.

A celebration of life for Ronald’s family and friends will be held June 12, 2021 at the property of David (InCha) Remer.

Romans 38: For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

Romans 39: Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.