Beloved father, brother, and friend, Ronald H. Cain, 86, of Union Grove, passed away at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born in Onalaska on Aug. 31, 1934, to late Hilbert Spencer and Juanita Helen (nee Russell) Cain.

Ronald proudly served his nation with the US Air Force as a jet mechanic during the Korean War. He continued his career as a mechanic after the war, owning two Pugh Stations in Racine during the 1960’s. He later worked as a mechanic for UPS for 27 years before retiring.

Ronald was active in the Union Grove community. He was a member of the American Legion Post 171 where he also served on the Honor Guard. He belonged to the Lions Club and volunteered for the VA.

Ronald is survived by his children, Cynthia (Bob) Alexander of Viola, Kan., Bruce (Betty) Cain of Miltonvale, Kan. and Jeff Cain of Jacksonville, Fla.; 33 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; his loving companion, Ann DeBrabander of Kansasville; his sister, Frances Patino of Spring, Texas; his brother, Norem (Myong) Cain of Racine; his sister-in-law, Nancy Cain of Nekossa; Aunt Carol Becker as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Kerry Michael Cain; his daughter, Roni Ann Cain; his wives, Arlene Belmore Cain and Iola Lohman Cain; his brothers, Loren (Ok Pun) Cain, Darold Cain and Russell Cain; and brother-in-law, Isauro Patino.

A service took place with military honors at the American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove on March 8, 2021. Memorials have been suggested to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home or the American Legion Post 171.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.draeger-langendorf.com.