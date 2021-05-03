Scott E. “Scooter” Bills, 38, of Waterford, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday April 24, 2021.

Scott was born in West Allis, to Brian and Rita (nee Ketterhagen) Bills. Scooter attended St. Thomas Graded School and graduated Waterford High School. He graduated from MATC in 2004 with an associate degree in Electronic Engineering Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from MSOE in 2007. He was employed at Dematic Corporation as an Electrical Engineer.

Scooter was a lifetime resident of Waterford but traveled extensively with his job. He was an avid sportsman, loved hunting, fishing, basketball and golf. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Scooter is survived by his parents, Brian and Rita Bills; brother Dan (Mary) Bills and their son Edwin; brother Greg (Jen) Bills and their children Nick and Aubree; sister, Carrie Bills and her daughter Hailey; and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elmer and Marjorie Ketterhagen, and Ernest and Verdell Bills; aunt, Teri Drought; and uncles, Cliff Anderson, Norb Hegeman and Dale Drought.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd. in Waterford on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1 – 4 p.m. Please come and enjoy food and fellowship and share your favorite memory or story of Scooter.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family is asking for donations to the

UW Foundation/UW Department of Neurology, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or online at https://www.supportuw.org.

