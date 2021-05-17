Seth Leo Redmer, 26, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home.

“Seth was so friendly—he spoke well to others, and he spoke well of others. He was always appreciative and hardworking. Through his big smile, we could see his big heart. He could uplift everyone around him with his jokes and his stories. And no one who spent a moment with him could doubt that he loved and cared for his family. And so in our eyes, he has died, and we mourn this terrible loss. We see destruction. We experience grief. We experience grief. We miss Seth dearly.” (Written by Seth’s cousin, Rachel Warren).

Seth was born in Burlington on Jan. 1, 1995, to Jayce and Betsy (nee Warren) Redmer. His early life was spent in Waterford, where he graduated from Waterford Union High School in 2013 and Gateway Technical College with an Associates Degree in business management. He has been a lifetime resident of the Waterford area.

Seth worked as a landscape architect for Rustic Road Landscaping. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially with Chicago sports and “Da Bears”. He loved “The Office” and “The Michael Scott Paper Company”. He enjoyed fishing, music and most of all, his time spent with his faithful four-legged friend, Sydney.

Seth is survived by his parents; siblings, Molly Redmer and Sam Redmer; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julian and Dottie Warren, and Herman and Pauleen Redmer; cousins Andy Warren and Kyle Redmer; and aunt Joyce Warren.

The family would like to especially thank Scott Erickson, world’s best boss, and the crew at Rustic Road. Also Kelly Willkomm, best boss ever, as well as Ted Kmiec, John Cabranas, Heidi Block and Stephanie Mager, along with the Aurora Psychiatric Hospital and Rogers Behavioral Health for their commitment and care for Seth.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

