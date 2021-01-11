Sharon Kay Lucas, 64, took her journey to be with Our Lord on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Sharon was born in Burlington on Feb. 12, 1956 to Arthur and Carol (nee Baumeister) Goldbeck. She was formerly married to Steve Downey and Rick Lucas.

Sharon had been a life partner to Bob Pias for many years. Together they had made their home in Burlington and later retired to Harshaw where she resided until her death.

Sharon was a medical transcriptionist for many years. She enjoyed spending time with horses, boating, fishing, knitting and spending time outdoors.

Sharon is survived by her life partner Bob Pias; mother Carol Baumeister; three biological children, Travis (Mandy), Daniel “DJ” and Sxochile; two informally adopted children, Chad and Michael; brothers William (Diana) Goldbeck, John (Marnie) Goldbeck and Tommy (Molly) Lust; sisters, Jody Goldbeck, Pattie (Tom) Reda, Casandra (John) Baumeister; adopted sister Athena Lancaster; stepbrothers, Rick Dusing, Pat (Pam) Dusing, Danny (Tammy) Dusing and Gary (Ellen) Dusing; grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sharon was preceded by her father Arthur C. Goldbeck Jr.; stepfathers Timmy Lust and Roger Dusing; brothers Artie Goldbeck, Tony Lust and “Baby” Timmy Lust; infant sister Peggy Goldbeck and former spouse Rick Lucas.

Bolger Funeral Home in Minocqua is serving the family.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on the first Saturday of May (Derby Day) in honor of her life and her lifelong love of horses and the annual celebration of the Kentucky Derby. Time and place will be announced to family and friends at a later date.