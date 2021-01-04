Shirley Ann (Wells) Adams, 90, of Elkhorn, passed away peacefully from complications of Covid on Dec. 29, 2020, at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. She was born June 17, 1930, in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her two children: Denise (Steve) Meyer-Krause of Burlington, Kathryn Huebner of Portage, and the late Larry (Diana) Meyer; her grandchildren: John Krause, Skyler Krause, Nicole Krause; Keith (Jessica) Huebner, Erin Huebner, Scott (Kristin) Huebner, Matt Meyer, Phillip Meyer, Brian DePew and great grandchildren: Ella and Jack Huebner, Raylyn and London Huebner, and Ashton Meyer. She is further survived by her brother, Richard Moeller of Deming, New Mexico, sister-in-law Janet Wells of Elkhorn, and close friend Sandy Tarello-Rivera of Lake Geneva, as well as by many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband George in 1977.

Shirley spent her career working as a CNA, beginning her training at the VA hospital in Milwaukee. Moving to Elkhorn in 1969, she continued her work at the Lakeland Hospital (now Aurora-Elkhorn), Walworth County Nursing Home and Holton Manor Nursing home in Elkhorn. Shirley touched many lives during those years as she always had a smile on her face, was friendly to all, and loved chatting with everyone she met. She enjoyed growing in her faith with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

The family would like to thank Mary, and the staff at Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn for their ongoing care and dedication to the elderly. For the health of all, no services will be held at this time. There will be a family graveside service.

Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn.