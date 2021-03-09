Shirley Lorraine Schmidt, 104, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021, surrounded by family in her daughter’s Tichigan home.

Shirley was born on July 10, 1916 to Dr. Charles and Elsie (nee Englert) Cardy of Chicago. Her childhood was filled with fond memories, spending every summer on Tichigan Lake where her parents built one of its very first cottages in 1924. The east-bluff side cottage remains in the family today. In the city, she attended North Park Academy High School followed by North Park College, graduating in 1936.

Shirley was united in marriage to Frederick R.A. Schmidt on Dec. 24, 1937 in Chicago. The couple made their home and raised their four daughters in Tichigan.

In 1960, Shirley and Frederick built and opened Val-Win Drive In, named for their two youngest daughters. Shirley operated Val-Win with pride, proving to be a great businesswoman. She loved her customers and all the staffers she employed locally over the years. She enjoyed participating in the Tichigan annual summer parade, and eagerly planned Val-Win’s float each year. In recent years, Shirley revisited the tradition by appearing in the parade as a centenarian.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Calvin) Davies, Jean (Ronald) Lewis, Winifred (Douglas) Sheeder, and Valerie (Michael) Iverson; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister, Marion Martin, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and her longtime companion Donald “Andy” Enkosk.

Private family services will be held, with a celebration of Shirley’s life to be held at a later date.

Mealy Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.