Steven A. Bush, 66, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home.

Steven was born in Burlington on June 28, 1954 to Greg and Hazel (nee Westlake) Bush. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School and UW-Whitewater with a degree in Business.

Steven worked in sales for JW Peters and currently worked for Thomas Bus Service as a driver. He was a member of Buck Trails Archers and enjoyed the outdoors, raising dogs, hunting, fishing, and archery.

Steven is survived by his siblings, Jackie (Ralph) Mueller, Frances (Art) Hale, Debbie Pingle, Julie Bush, and Dorie (Steve) Jost; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Char) Mueller, Elizabeth (Mark) Peterson, Rose Fernandez, Teresa Fernandez, Katie (Jeff) Linden, Rebecca (Pete Thomas) Pingle, Spencer Jost and Kylie Jost; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Sunday, May 16 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow visitation, starting at 5 p.m. Private burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to purchase a park bench at the Burlington Dog Park.

Well-wishers may visitwww.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.