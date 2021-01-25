Steven G. Porn, 67, of Waterford, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at his home.

Steven was born in Libertyville, Ill. on July 5, 1953, to Donald and Mary (nee Stevens) Porn. His early life was spent in Indiana and Wisconsin. He graduated from Waterford Union High School. He joined the Air Force shortly after high school and retired with 22 years of service. He lived at Grissom AFB in Kokomo, Ind. and K.I. Sawyer AFB in Marquette, Mich. before moving to Waterford in 2001.

After retirement, Steven worked at Burlington RV and Camping and Bentley Worldwide Packaging. He was a baseball fan, playing in high school and with different recreational leagues. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, boating, fishing, and family gatherings.

Steven is survived by his mother, Mary (John) Wulz; siblings, David (Maria) Porn and James (Lisa) Porn; nephews, Andrew Porn and Anthony (Maura) Porn; and nieces Emily Porn, Haley (David) Dahl, and Shawna Jones. He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Affairs.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the time of year, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

