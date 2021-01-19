Susan Ellen “Grammie” Lynch, 75, of Burlington, died of complications related to an unknown respiratory illness on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 27, 1945 to Mildred and George Bahringer. Following her mother’s death when Sue was 12, she was lovingly raised by George’s second wife Arvilla.

Sue is preceded in death by her father George, mothers Mildred and Arvilla, brothers Tom and John, and her daughter Megan.

Sue is survived by Paul (“Poppy”), her loving husband of 52 years with whom she had two children, Megan (Tom and Lisa) and Andrew (Wendy). She is finally reunited with Megan, whom the family lost 18 years ago. There is little doubt among Sue’s family that her last words, “Let’s get this party started,” marked her reunion with Megan as she drifted into blissful twilight. She is further survived by her loving grandchildren, Christopher, Lark, Vivian, Henry, and Alice. They will never forget the games of Password, intricate Easter egg hunts, over-the-top birthday celebrations, gifts of Oreos, and her never-ending (but fruitless) quest to conquer the technological gap between their respective generations.

Sue is also survived by her brother Robert (Mae-Anne), her much-loved brothers-in-law and her equally adored sisters-in-law, and the many nieces, nephews and neighbors whose families brought her endless joy.

While Sue rarely allowed herself to sit still for more than a moment, her favorite activities were those spent alongside family and friends. She was a voracious reader, an avid consumer of musicals and crossword puzzles, lifelong volunteer, hostess of countless cocktail hours and dinner parties on their screened porch, and her calendar was always filled with lunches with her many, many, many cherished friends.

Sue’s family and friends will always remember her for the kindness, laughs and generosity that sprang from her indomitable spirit. She was a giver, and the many lives she touched throughout her 75 years were the richer for it.

While those who knew Sue will miss her dearly, there is no doubt between any of them that she made the most of her time on this mortal soil.

“We love you, Grammie” Love, Christopher.

A private burial service will be held soon, and a celebration of life will be held when safe to throw this amazing woman the party she deserves.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.