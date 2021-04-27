Susan Hammes, 67, of Burlington, passed away at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington on April 15, 2021.

Sue was born in Burlington on July 6, 1953 in Burlington to William and Marjorie (nee Morse) Appleby. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington, attending Cooper Elementary School and then graduating from Burlington High School. On May 18, 1974, she was united in marriage to Jonathon Hammes at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. She worked at Burlington Wholesale Foods until 1981 with her father.

Sue loved to sew, read, journal, and watch the birds. She always enjoyed entertaining for her friends and decorating for the holidays. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a woman with a strong personality and an incredible sense of humor.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of almost 47 years, Jon; her daughter Corrie (Paul) Archambault; grandchildren, Hayden and Tyler Archambault; and siblings, Lynn (Gordy) Greunke, and Bill Appleby; brother-in-law Jerry (Pat) Osmuss; sisters-in-law Priscilla Crowley and Jackie (Gary) Heiligenthal; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to suggest that any memorials made in Sue’s name be sent to Spinal Cord Association at http://www.spinalcordwi.org/ or Love Inc.

A Memorial Service for Susan will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on May 1 from noon until 2 p.m. A Virtual Service will be held simultaneously for those unable to attend. All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.

