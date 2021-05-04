Taylor Jurgens, 21, of Mount Pleasant and formerly of Waterford, died on April 26, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1999.

Join the family in remembering Taylor on May 7, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center at 2789 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington, with a visitation from 5 to 7:15 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. memorial service.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.