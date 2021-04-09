Thomas G. Curran, 80, of Lyons, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Thomas was born in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1940, to Charles and Agnes (nee Usdrowski) Curran. He moved to Lyons at the age of four and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii.

Thomas worked for American Motors, on a road crew for Payne and Dolan, and retired from Morton Chemical after over 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiles.

Thomas is survived by his cousins and his dear friends William and Barbara Fleming and Mary Ann Schanit. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

