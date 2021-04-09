Thomas “Tom” H. Busch, 67, of Mukwonago, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held on April 24, 2021 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in the Commercial Building from 10 a.m. until noon. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. The family will continue to celebrate Tom’s life following the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.