Thomas “Tom” H. Busch, 67, of Mukwonago, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home.

Tom was born in Burlington, on Aug. 12, 1953, to William and Henriette (Klein) Busch. He graduated from Burlington High School and was a life-long resident of Burlington.

Tom worked as a farmer with his father. He also worked at Reesemans and Lavelle before working at Nestles for 32 years. He was very involved in the FFA and 4-H in his younger years. He was on the Racine County Fair Board for many years and was involved with anything at the fairgrounds. He never missed a single day of the fair his entire life. He would help anyone that needed a hand. He gave the best hugs and he loved spending time with family. He also enjoyed gardening and decorating for all the seasons.

Tom is survived by his children, Dominick (Janna) Busch and Ben (Lauren) Busch; grandchildren, Damien, Gabriel, Nola and Beau; a niece, a nephew, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family so that they may purchase a bench for the Racine County Fair in his name.

A visitation will be held on April 24, 2021 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in the Activity Barn from 10 a.m. until noon. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 12:30 also in the Activity center. The family will continue to celebrate Tom’s life following the service.

If you would like to contact the family, they may be emailed at tombuschmemorial@gmail.com.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.