Tyler J. Werlein, 29, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Tyler was born in Burlington on Sept. 12, 1991, to Clinton and Julie (nee Kruse) Werlein. He graduated from Burlington High School and worked as an auto technician. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling and four-wheeling.

Tyler is survived by his father, Clint; son Trenton Werlein; brother Clinton II; the mother of his son, Samantha Schiller; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Julie; and grandparents, Wayne Kruse and Lester G. Werlein.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

