Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele, 95, of Waterford, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020.

Viladene was born Dec. 2, 1924 in New Lisbon to Thomas Vilas and Margarette Faith (nee Fobes) Stowasser. Viladene moved to Waterford when her parents divorced and her mother took a job in Waterford. She was homeschooled by her mother who was a teacher. At a young age would accompany her mother to the school where she taught. Viladene graduated from Waterford Union High School as Salutatorian for the class of 1940 at age 15. She wanted to become a teacher but felt that her young age would be too close to that of her students. She never continued her education as the responsibilities of marriage and family took all her time.

Viladene was very musically talented. She studied piano and voice with the nuns at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. She played trumpet in the high school band and with a band formed in her neighborhood. She met her first husband in the high school band as he also played trumpet. She married Elmer Schmidt on Jan. 4, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa. They had five children. Elmer was an avid motorcycle rider prior to starting a family and they took many motorcycle trips to see big bands and other entertainment. Elmer passed away on April 14, 1979.

Besides music, Viladene was interested in gardening. Her house was always filled with African Violets and the gardens outside were filled with flowers. She always had a large vegetable garden and for a short period of time she grew pickles for a local pickle factory. She enjoyed fishing and would spend vacations up north with family on Lake Chetac. In later years her daughter would take her fishing on the small lakes near Waterford. She always fished with a cane pole. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, writing poetry, and reading. Her husband would often bring home boxes of old books from auctions he would attend.

Viladene married Myron Uebele on Nov. 4, 1990 in Waterford. Myron passed away Nov. 26, 2009.

She retired from Graf Bus Company where she had worked for many years driving specialized transportation. Her career as a bus driver began with the Hillcrest School and then to driving children with special needs to various schools in Racine County, especially the Wadewitz Elementary School. Prior to driving school buses, she was employed at Aber Engineering as a riveter and performing other work during World War II. During the summer she would take census for the Waterford Graded School District. Additional work included raising chickens, selling eggs, and tending to her large vegetable garden. She would freeze, can, and was always willing to share her produce with others. She was active with a SHARE program and worked with the Caldwell Food Pantry and the senior nutrition site at Levi Barnes. Serving others and volunteering was very important to her.

Viladene is survived by her children, Elaine Butler, Ellen Schmidt, and Todd (Janis) Schmidt; her daughter-in-law Jean Schmidt; stepchildren, James (Helen) Uebele, Margaret (Henry) Posbrig, Lawrence Uebele, Allen Uebele, and David (Kathy) Uebele; grandchildren, Stephenie (Ryan) Greene, Joel (David) Butler, Dawn (Jax) Schmidt, Phillip Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt, and Brittney Schmidt; step-grandchildren, Anna, Chad (Jana) Uebele, Erin (Kevin) Switalski, Lindsey (Joe) Moser, Daniel Posbrig, James (Stephy) Posbrig; and by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Elmer Schmidt and Myron Uebele; her brother Lee Stowasser; infant sister Ethelbelle Marita Stowasser; children Kathleen Schmidt and Richard Schmidt; and stepson John Uebele.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. with services beginning at noon at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St. in Waterford. Private Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Food Pantry, Community United Methodist Church Food Pantry or a food pantry of your choice.

Family sends a special heartfelt thank you to Timmy Parsons for all his help with Viladene, Aurora at Home Hospice, and ADRC of Racine County.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family.