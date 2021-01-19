Wesley D. McGuire, 71, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his home.

Wesley was born in LaCrosse, on Sept. 2, 1949, to Lawrence and Rhoda (nee Schlutter) McGuire. On Aug. 9, 1969 in LaCrosse, he was united in marriage to Vickie Becker. Following marriage, they lived in Cross Lake and Wheatland before moving to Burlington 31 years ago.

Wesley worked for International Harvester and American Roller. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching TV.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Vickie; children, Pearl Albright, Lynn Jones and Wes McGuire Jr.; grandchildren, Shayla Albright, Casey Albright, Tricia Jones, Anna Jones, Raymond Jones, Jessica McGuire and Brittany McGuire; great-grandchildren, Dakota Jones, Jace Bass, Everlea Jones, Avalynn Jones and Bradley Greer; and siblings, Hazel McGuire-Desmond, Shirley McGuire and Juanita Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Pearl McGuire, Larry McGuire, Pat Bernett, Lawrence McGuire and Rhoda McGuire.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.