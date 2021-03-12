William Charles “Bill” Chart, 75, of Viroqua and formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2021.

Bill was born in Burlington Hospital on Nov. 8, 1945, to John J. and Marie (nee Robers) Chart. He grew up in Rochester and was a 1963 graduate of Waterford Union High School. He was employed by Nestle in Burlington for over eight years and then worked for the Racine County Highway Department for 30 years when he retired in 2003.

On Nov. 9, 1968, Bill married Darlene T. Duehring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen, and a member of the Viroqua Eagles Club # 2707.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Darlene; children, Michael (Kory) Chart of Burlington, and Michelle Chart (Tom) of Delavan; grandchildren, Joseph (Haven), Benjamin (Parker) Hannah, Adam, and Mathew; brother, Fred (Rosie) Chart; sisters-in-law, Eunice Chart, and Mary Ann (Don) Bohn; longtime friends, Richard and Donna Friemoth and their kids; friend Brian Smith; loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary Chart, sister Mary Jo (Everett) Kramer and sister-in-law Carol (Dave) Marsch.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Mass will begin at 5 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Rochester Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Viroqua on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Chad and Melissa Vikemeyer and the staff of Gunderson Viroqua Renal Dialysis for their friendship and special care of Bill.

