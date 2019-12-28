By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Wolverines could not overcome a nine-point halftime deficit and lost 51-48 Dec. 19 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game against visiting Westosha Central.

Waterford, which trailed the Falcons 29-20 at halftime, rallied in the second half and outscored Westosha Central 28-22.

While Waterford coach Paul Charapata credited his team’s defense, the Wolverines struggled on offense, noting many missed opportunities.

“We played a good defensive game, but missed too many short shots,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “We did not shoot well.

“To win these close games we’re going to have to put makeable shots in the hoop.”

Cameron Glembin led Waterford with 13 points while Jack Brekke pitched in 12 points along with two assists.

For Westosha Central (3-2, 3-0 SLC), Kenny Garth scored a game-high 18 points, including a 5-for-5 performance from the free throw line.

Waterford (3-4, 1-2 SLC) beat St. Francis 63-54 Dec. 17 in a non-conference game at Saint Francis High School.

The Wolverines led St. Francis 27-24 at halftime, and outscored the Mariners 36-20 in the second half.

Charapata said the Wolverines did not score a field goal for more than six minutes at the start of the game.

“We began slow,” Charapata said. “We had really good looks, but couldn’t convert. Our defensive effort kept things close.”

Charapata said Nick Esch hit a 3-point field goal from the corner at the end of the first half to give Waterford the lead.

“We finished the game well,” Charapata said. “Ian Grissmeyer went 6for–6 from the line and Cam Glembin hit shots to maintain our lead late in the game. Ian Grissmeyer had 10 assists.”

Glembin scored a game-high 16 points. Hunter Karpinski scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Isaiah Stricklen and Jesus Alicea each scored 17 points to lead Saint Francis (3-4).

The Wolverines play Greendale in a non-conference game Jan. 3 at Greendale.