The Burlington High School girls volleyball team advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the sixth consecutive season after the Demons swept second-seeded Janesville Parker Saturday at Westosha Central.

The Demons, back-to-back state title winners, cruised through their three sets, 25-9, 25-19, 25-8, and improved to 38-4 and will appear at the Resch Center alongside two other Racine County teams.

Burlington co-coach Teri Little credits aggressiveness from the service line for Saturday’s sectional victory.

“We’ve continued to keep a focus on aggressive serving to set the tone for the match,” she said. “When we ball controlled, our middles were able to capitalize on some nice match ups.”

Middle hitter Emily Alan led the charge, pitching in 12 kills while accounting for four total blocks, and added five digs.

Morgan Klein, meanwhile, had 10 kills, two total blocks and a dig.

Setter Kaley Blake paced the offense with 36 digs, added three kills, and tied Cayla Gutche for the team-lead with three service aces.

Defensively, the Demons received 19 digs from Cayla Gutche while Sam Naber added another 10 digs.

Other leading contributors were Mackenzie Leach (nine kills, nine digs, block) and Laren Baldowsky (three kills, two total blocks).

Top-seeded Burlington swept No. 5 Fort Atkinson in Thursday’s sectional semifinal to advance to Saturday’s title match.

See the full story in the Nov. 7 edition of the Standard Press.