Catholic Central High School swept Green Bay NEW Lutheran in three sets to capture its second consecutive WIAA Division 4 girls volleyball sectional title Saturday at Central Wisconsin Christian Saturday.

The top-seeded Hilltoppers, who won 25-14, 25-16, 25-10, will now defend their state championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said Sammie Seib was an unstoppable force, contributing 19 kills and two blocks, and accounted for a .550 hitting percentage.

“Sammie was unstoppable offensively,” he said, adding Lainey Dirksmeyer produced another solid performance on defense.

Dirksmeyer pitched in 13 digs, added five kills and had three service aces.

Meanwhile, Ella Shaw paced the offensive, chipping in 32 assists along with three service aces.

Grace Antlfinger contributed a team-leading 17 digs while Katie Goethal reinforced the offense with eight kills.

Catholic Central (29-10) advanced to the Saturday’s sectional final following Thursday’s five-set decision against No. 3 Black Hawk, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22.

Seib contributed 35 kills, added two service aces, and helped defensively with 27 digs.

Goethal, meanwhile, added 15 kills and four blocks.

Dirksmeyer, like Saturday’s sectional final, pitched in six kills and 15 digs.

Shaw had 57 assists and Antlfinger added 18 digs.