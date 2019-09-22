Bronco senior nets four goals against Demons

By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Sooner or later, the Union Grove boys soccer team will beat a top team in the state.

Broncos’ coach Sean Jung would prefer it happen in the playoffs.

For now, the Broncos are settling for ties against the top teams, including a 3-3 draw against second-ranked Wauwatosa East Saturday, Sept 14.

The Broncos grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second half, but surrendered two Wauwatosa East goals late in the match to earn the 3-3 tie.

“We broke down in the final 15-20 minutes again, conceding twice and losing nearly all momentum,” Jung said. “We were fortunate not to lose the match as Tosa hit the post in the final minute. We are so close to being elite, just lacking that belief late in a match.”

Logan Farrington proved why he is one of the elite players in the state, scoring all three Bronco goals in the contest. Farrington’s first goal came in the 38th minute when he beat the Wauwatosa East centerback and finished to knot the match at 1.

Farrington only got stronger from there scoring twice to put his team up 3-1.

“Logan’s first second half goal was a rebound off a missed penalty,” Jung said. “The other came off a corner on a nice delivery from Dylan Fleischman.”

But Farrington’s big day wasn’t enough as the Broncos gave up a pair of late goals to settle for the tie.

“We’ve been right with several of the state’s very best teams but settle for draws rather than finishing the match,” Jung said. “We’ll get there.”

Farrington was even better at Burlington on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The senior scored four first-half goals to lead the way to an impressive 9-0 victory against the Demons.

“Logan was too much for them to handle, scoring 4 times in the first half before I removed him for the remainder of the match,” Jung said.

The Broncos didn’t miss a beat without Farrington, scoring 5 more goals. Fleischman scored the final goal of the first half to give the Broncos a 5-0 lead.

In the second half, Jacob Howard, Sawyer Richardson scored goals, while freshman Jackson Barber scored his first two career goals late to round out the Bronco goal scorers.

Sophomore Mitchell Curtin had three saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

The Broncos look to pick up another win Monday when they travel to Thomas More.