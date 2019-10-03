After taking a week off from my high school football predictions (I apologize), we are back with a full slate this weekend.

October is here, the leaves are soon to turn into picturesque fall foliage, and the playoff football picture is heating up.

In Burlington in particular, it’s homecoming week as both the Demons and Catholic Central Hilltoppers host homecoming games this Friday night.

While the Toppers need to win two of their final three games to make the playoffs, they face a very beatable Dominican squad.

The Topper Bowl should be rocking.

The Demons are flying high at 6-0 and already clinched a playoff spot with a 28-10 win in the rain and mud at Delavan-Darien last week.

Burlington hosts 5-1 Wilmot in the best game of the weekend.

You would have to go all the way back to 1995, the days of Ryan Dussault and Mike Shepherdson, to find the last Demon team to start 6-0.

That was one year before Tony Romo started tearing up the stat sheet.

Can the Demons run the table?

Well, Wilmot and a game against Waterford will be huge tests.

But let’s take a second to look at homecoming.

It really is the perfect dance.

You can simply show up with a group of friends, dance the night away and not worry about the pressures of a serious boyfriend or girlfriend.

I am proud to say I attended the homecoming dance all four years in high school, some with friends and one with a date.

I had a lot more fun with friends.

Save the romantic stuff and dropping hundreds of dollars on dinner and an outfit for prom.

Kids, just go to homecoming and worry about having a blast, dancing the night away and just partying it up – responsibly, of course.

I know what you’re thinking. This guy probably never had a date to prom.

Well, you’re right.

Not at BHS in high school, at least.

I later attended my future wife’s prom at Badger High School while I was in college in 2004.

It was everything I dreamed of and more.

Lil’ Jon was pretty much the artist of the night on the beautiful Riviera dance floor, and my wife made up our own dance to Outkast’s “The Way You Move.”

People noticed. We felt cool and hip, like we had rhythm.

Let that one marinate for a while.

In other news, my baby Roman is finally home after 62 days in the NICU. He is a growing, healthy boy, and is keeping us up late.

He has a tube to help with his feedings, and he continues to eat more on his own.

He loves being home with his big sister Coraline, mom and dad and we love having him home.

It sure beats driving to Children’s Hospital every day.

As for me, I continue to kick chemotherapy’s butt. I’m feeling mostly good in general, and I go in for round four of 12 Monday.

Wish me luck!

Am I scared and paranoid about all the side effects that might happen? Yes.

Slowly but surely, I’m learning to just go day by day and have faith everything will be OK.

A great support system and working a lot, along with having baby home, have helped tremendously.

We are having a benefit for our family Thursday, Oct. 10 at Champs in Lake Geneva, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It would be amazing to see you there.

Getting back to football, the Green Bay Packers finally lost in a high-scoring affair to the Philadelphia Eagles and are 3-1.

Davante Adams was absolutely blowing up before getting hurt, and I believe the Packers would’ve won had he not went down.

And the Wisconsin Badgers have a lights-out defense and are a legit top-10 team.

They are still undefeated, but I’m not sure if they can beat Ohio State.

Wisconsin should have what it takes to make another Big 10 championship game.

I could keep on rambling, but let’s get into this weekend’s picks.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Two weeks ago: 7-1

Season: 22-5

GAME OF THE WEEK

Wilmot (5-1, 3-1 SLC) at Burlington (6-0, 4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Don Dalton Stadium will be rocking Friday night, as the annual homecoming game is sure to bring back many Demons of Christmas past.

Burlington’s streak of five straight games with at least 40 points was snapped last week with 28 at Delavan-Darien, but it was raining and the defense held the Comets to 10 points.

Behind four total touchdowns from quarterback Zack Watson, including two through the air in the fourth quarter, Wilmot was able to pull away from host Union Grove, in a game that had to be finished Saturday due to weather.

Wilmot has a strong defense, and Burlington’s offense may be the most dangerous in the SLC.

Dalton Damon and Zach Wallace keep racking up rushing yards.

The Panthers should contain Burlington at times, but Burlington’s attack is too versatile with weapons like Otto Traxinger, Ethan Safar and Dylan Runkel in the passing game.

At home, the Demons should keep rolling.

PREDICTION: Burlington 28, Wilmot 21

Dominican (2-4) at Catholic Central (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

In another homecoming affair, the Topper Bowl will be louder than ever, especially since the Toppers can still make the playoffs.

Brandon Pum leads a Toppers attack with dual-threat capabilities passing and running, and Reid Muellenbach provides a major force in the ground game.

Catholic Central must win this game, since the last two games come against second-place Kenosha St. Joe’s and first-place Racine Lutheran.

PREDICTION: Catholic Central 45, Dominican 14

OTHER AREA PREDICTIONS

Lake Geneva Badger 42, Union Grove 28

Waterford 63, Delavan-Darien 10

Elkhorn 19, Westosha Central 18

Brodhead/Juda 24, Whitewater 17

Edgerton 40, East Troy 35

Evansville 28, Big Foot 27

Muskego 50, Mukwonago 24

Palmyra-Eagle 33, Markesan 30