Just when you thought the Wilmot Panthers were looking like the team to beat in the SLC, they run into the buzz saw known as Waterford.

What was supposed to be a close matchup of two conference contenders turned into a blowout.

Waterford was up 27-0 at halftime and rolled to a 47-14 thumping.

Behind 100 yards rushing each from Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller, along with a passing hookup between quarterback Logan Martinson and receiver Jack McCormick, the Wolverines became the favorites to win conference, with super-tough matchups left against Burlington and Lake Geneva Badger.

Waterford’s defense is always good, and this year it has been even better.

Jacob Maydak and Trevor Hancock each had two sacks Friday night.

Adam Bakken’s bunch is flying high, and it’s really not looking like anyone is going to stop them.

Good luck, SLC.

What else did we learn from Week 4?

Badger is still Badger, as evidenced by its big win over visiting rival Elkhorn.

And I must give all kinds of props to Westosha Central, which picked up its first win of the season, a 20-17 triumph over Delavan-Darien.

The Green Bay Packers picked up another hard-fought victory over a division rival, this time a 21-16 decision over the Minnesota Vikings.

Seriously, Kirk Cousins, how did you get $80 million guaranteed.

Cousins threw a crucial interception in the end zone in a “What is he doing?” moment, and for the second straight week the Packers benefitted from shoddy quarterback play.

My 5-year-old daughter, Coraline, was cheering louder than me for each Packers touchdown. It was pretty special. Convincing your kid to like the team you like is just fun.

The Wisconsin Badgers had a week off, and they’ll need it as they host the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

Make sure to grab an icy-cold beverage and strap in for this one, as a Badgers win would prove they’re for real in the national conversation.

Without further adieu, let’s take a look at this weekend’s high school games and take our picks.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

WEEK 5

Last week: 8-2

Season: 15-4

Game of the Week

Burlington (4-0, 2-0 SLC) at Lake Geneva Badger (3-1, 1-1 SLC), Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s a classic matchup of power football against finesse.

While Burlington can grind it out on the ground with Zach Wallace, the Demons are most dynamic in their passing game.

Badger has perfected the veer, or triple option, rushing attack under head coach Matt Hensler, and it wants to pound the ball down your throat on every play.

Since Burlington rejoined the SLC in 2009, Badger had beaten the Demons nine straight times before Burlington’s victory in 2018.

In a very close game, I give the advantage to the home team, which should be able to control the time of possession and keep Burlington’s high-powered offense from going wild.

The Demons are averaging 45 points per game.

PREDICTION: Lake Geneva Badger 30, Burlington 28

Elkhorn (2-2, 1-1 SLC) at Wilmot (3-1, 1-1)

In another contrast of styles, the pass-happy Elks have a solid squad and would love nothing more than to steal one at Frank Bucci Field.

But the Panthers have got to be steaming from last week’s debacle against Waterford.

I see talented Wilmot quarterback Zack Watson bouncing back in style.

PREDICTION: Wilmot 42, Elkhorn 24

Union Grove (1-3, 0-2 SLC) at Delavan-Darien (1-3, 0-2)

In a battle of the SLC’s last-place teams, you never know what kind of fireworks could erupt.

The Broncos showed me something with the strong passing of Nash Wolf to Ryan Davis against Burlington.

Konner Goetsch is also a big-time player.

The Grove will snap its two-game losing streak.

PREDICTION: Union Grove 30, Delavan-Darien 17

Other area picks

Catholic Central 35, Thomas More 14

Evansville 33, East Troy 30

McFarland 40, Whitewater 20

Muskego 55, Oconomowoc 27

Palmyra-Eagle 23, Pardeeville 20