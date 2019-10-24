Hello, and welcome to the exciting playoff edition of my football predictions.

Last week, I was wrong in predicting Waterford would beat rival Lake Geneva Badger and finish the season undefeated.

Instead, the Badgers, in a must-win game to make the playoffs, won 17-7 to clinch their 12th consecutive playoff berth.

The Badgers’ reward is moving down to Division 2 (they’ve played D1 the last 3 years), and a road rematch with Burlington.

Also, Union Grove, Wilmot and Catholic Central all made the playoffs.

Congratulations to the area playoff teams.

In other news, Aaron Rodgers looked like a perfect cyborg sent to earth to play quarterback in the Packers’ blowout win over the Raiders.

Also, the Wisconsin Badgers are done. Stick a fork in them.

After an embarrassing loss at lowly Illinois, I see Ohio State spanking the Badgers this weekend.

Even if Wisconsin got to the Big Ten championship game, I believe Ohio State or Penn State would crush them.

Dare I say it’s time to start the Graham Mertz experience at QB?

Anyway, there’s lot of good playoff football this weekend, so get out to a game and enjoy!

Without further adieu, let’s get to the picks.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week: 7-2

Season: 43-14

(all games Friday 7 p.m.)

GAME OF THE WEEK

(5) Lake Geneva Badger (6-3) at (4) Burlington (7-2), Division 2

The Demons pulled off their biggest victory of the year, a 40-37 barnburner at Lake Geneva back in September.

Burlington benefitted from an onside kick and prolific passing game from Dalton Damon, while Badger ran for more than 450 yards, like they usually do.

The Demons will enjoy the friendly confines of Don Dalton Stadium, but the Badgers are coming off the momentum of a huge upset win over previously unbeaten Waterford.

This is a complete toss-up, but the Demons have Lake Geneva’s number, at least for now.

PREDICTION: Burlington 38, Lake Geneva Badger 35

(8) Union Grove (4-5) at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1)

The Broncos snuck into the Division 3 postseason after clobbering Westosha Central last week.

You would have to go back to 2015 as the last time Union Grove made the playoffs.

That year, Matt Nelson led the troops to a playoff victory at Greenfield.

This year, it’s Nash Wolf under center, but Ike will simply be too much.

Union Grove has the ability to beat a good team, as it pulled off an unexpected win over Lake Geneva Badger, but this week, their luck will run out.

PREDICTION: New Berlin Eisenhower 30, Union Grove 20

(8) South Milwaukee (6-3) at (1) Waterford (8-1)

The Rockets were second place in the Woodland East, but no stats really jump off the page.

Conversely, Waterford boasts a dynamic 1-2 punch at running back with Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller.

And I’m guessing Waterford coach Adam Bakken, his coaching staff and players are fuming after last week’s rivalry loss to Badger, which vanquished the Wolverines’ perfect season.

PREDICTION: Waterford 45, South Milwaukee 14

(7) Milwaukee Reagan (7-2) at (2) Wilmot (8-1)

The Panthers were undefeated at home this season, and Zack Watson has been the team’s driving force at quarterback.

Also, never trust the Milwaukee City Conference.

Wilmot’s defense will be stifling, and Watson isn’t going to be upset at home in the playoffs of his senior year.

PREDICTION: Wilmot 35, Reagan 17

(5) Catholic Central (5-4) at (4) Randolph (7-2), Division 7

It’s pretty simple.

The Toppers face Division 4, 5 and 6 powers all season long in the murderer’s row that is the Metro Classic Conference.

Randolph faces lesser competition.

Catholic Central is teeming to play postseason football after missing out the past three seasons, and I think it’s upset time.

PREDICTION: Catholic Central 29, Randolph 27

Other area predictions

Muskego 60, Milwaukee Pulaski 24

Mukwonago 33, Oak Creek 12

Evansville 40, Big Foot 10

East Troy 30, Kewaskum 29

Palmyra-Eagle 35, Cambridge 28