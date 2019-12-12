By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Union Grove and Elkhorn feature two completely different styles of girls basketball.

The Elks rely on a methodical style of play with a front line consisting of players taller than 6-foot-2.

The undersized Broncos, who do not have a player taller than 5-10, rely on uptempo, open court basketball.

After both teams battled to a near standstill in the first half, the uptempo Broncos eventually grabbed the upper hand outscoring 27-13 in the second half to defeat visiting Elkhorn 49-35 in a Southern Lakes Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 6.

Freshman Sydney Ludvigsen led the way with a game-high 13 points, while Angela Slattery had 11 to help Union Grove begin its season 4-0 overall.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well to start the game, missing our first 10 three-pointers,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “Then Ava (Domagalski) and Ludvigsen hit consecutive triples to get us going. We are unconventional because our offense sometimes feeds our defense and we start playing better.”

The Broncos’ freshmen core played a critical role in their conference opener.

Ludvigsen, Domagalski, and Sophia Rampulla combined to score 22 of Union Grove’s 49 points.

“Our freshmen may not know enough yet to be intimidated,” Domagalski said. “They’ve played a lot of summer basketball which has pros and cons. The pros are they go into big games thinking it’s just another game. The flip side is they think it’s just another game and do not understand the importance of rivalry games.”

Hannah Koss led with nine points while Maddie Ivey added eight for Elkhorn (2-2, 0-1 SLC).

Maddie Ivey, a 6-2 senior, finished with 11 rebounds to tie 6-4 junior Dillyn Ivey for the team lead.

The Broncos look to stay on the winning track Tuesday when they travel to Lake Geneva Badger.