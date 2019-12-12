Team starts season 5-0

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls basketball team remained undefeated after beating host Lake Geneva Badger 50-47 in Southern Lakes Conference play on Tuesday.

The Wolverines, who improved to 5-0, led Badger 24-20 at halftime and withstood a small Badger rally in the second half. Badger (4-2, 1-1 SLC) outscored the Wolverines 27-26 in the second half.

Katie Rohner led the Wolverines with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals while Annie Benavides added 12 points along with a team-high 10 boards.

Ashlyn Welch led Badger with 17 points.

Waterford, meanwhile, defeated the Comets 54-37 Dec. 6 in a SLC game at Delavan-Darien High School. The Wolverines edged visiting Wisconsin Lutheran in a non conference game three days earlier.

Wolverines press Comets

Coach Dena Brechtl said the Wolverines played Delavan-Darien without Torrie Loppnow.

Loppnow sustained an injury against Wisconsin Lutheran and will miss about one month of the season.

“We pressed well again,” Brechtl said. “We hit some nice outside shots, and Katie Rohner played very under control and strong.”

Brechtl said the Wolverines need to work on staying composed on the court, but said the victory against the Comets marked a great team effort.

Waterford led Delavan-Darien 30-19 at halftime and outscored the Comets 24-18 in the second half.

“Sophomores Raelynn Barwick and Gigi Kuepper played well versus Delavan-Darien,” Brechtl said. “It’s nice to see the young kids getting more and more comfortable every day.”

Rohner led the Wolverines with a game-high 18 points, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Barwick scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and finished with four blocks.

Annyce Peralta led the Comets (1-4, 0-1 SLC) with 12 points.

