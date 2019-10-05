Obluck leads for Waterford

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Waterford distance runner Jayda Obluck turned in a top 30 finish to help the Wolverines placed eighth in the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield on Sept. 28.

Kettle Moraine High School is the meet host.

At Naga-Waukee, Obluck finished the 5,000-meter course in 21:14 to take 30th.

Mikayla Datka finished in 22:03 while Lucy Younk registered a 22:18. Hannah Schroeder finished in 22:26 and Katelyn Puetz in 22:33.

Coach Nate Schreiber said the Wolverines’ No. 1 runner on the girls team – Kelsey Radobicky – did not run because of a medical issue.

“Our overall goal shifted from team score to individual, season-best times,” Schreiber said. “Mikayla and Matyson did just that, and Lucy was a mere one second off. Katelyn Puetz also ran her season best.”

Matyson Schaal finished in 22:34. The Wolverines are preparing for the meets of the postseason, and Schreiber said he is pleased with how is team is performing.

The Waterford boys finished 13th as a team. Connor Zach finished 18th with a time of 17:40 on the 5,000-meter course.

“Our boys continue to make progress,” Schreiber said. “Connor Zach is consistently pacing in the mid-17’s and is not afraid to go out with the front pack. He has a great chance to run sub-17 minutes this season.”

Connor Warnke finished in 18:12 and Logan Muffick came in at 18:58. Ryan Kirn finished in 19:47. Jalen Sanfelipo came in at 19:50.

“Logan ran well, yet I believe he still has another gear,” Schreiber said. “He’s got the ability to run with Warnke.”

