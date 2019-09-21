By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Burlington girls varsity golf squad enjoyed a breakthrough with its first win of the season against Wilmot.

Sage Heelein carded a 48 while Bridi Allen added a 51 as the Demons defeated Wilmot, 219-253, at Brown’s Lake Golf Course on Sept. 13.

Burlington also put together another strong performance against Westosha Central in recent action.

The Demons barely lost, 212-219, and they were able to feature a well-rounded team performance.

Heelein fired a 48, led by seven bogeys, and Allen added a 51.

McKenzie Plitzuweit added a 58, and Serra Brehm registered a 62.

Despite having only one win, Burlington head coach Nick Schilleman likes the way his team is playing this fall.

“The team is playing better than last year, and even though we have only beaten Wilmot so far, we have been within a few strokes of winning a few matches,” Schilleman said.

“That is much closer than last year’s matches. I like that our team is playing well and improving every match.”

Schilleman is also particularly impressed with Heelein, the No. 1 golfer who is playing like a star during his senior season.

Heelein should have a good shot at finishing well at the upcoming conference tournament.

Schilleman also likes the improvement of sophomore Plitzuweit.

“Saige has won a couple of meets for the individuals and should have a strong finish for a chance at first team all-conference and hoping to make a push into sectionals,” Schilleman said.

“McKenzie has been making huge improvements around the green with her short game. The rest of the team is showing growth with the short game as well.”

Burlington traveled to Ives Grove Golf Course for its final SLC dual Tuesday before heading to Rivermoor in Waterford for a scramble Wednesday.

The short golf season is already nearing the finish, as the Southern Lakes Conference meet is Tuesday morning at Geneva National Golf Resort in Lake Geneva.

So what must be improved for Schilleman and his squad to reach their goals?

“We need to eliminate that one bad score hole and play smarter when attacking the course,” Schilleman said. “The bottom line is that the score needs to improve, and with increased focus on the short game and attacking the green, I hope we can accomplish that.”