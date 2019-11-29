By Tim Wester

Correspondent

The Bronco is the official mascot of Union Grove High School.

But when it comes to the Union Grove girls’ basketball team, the more appropriate mascot is a chameleon.

The Broncos return a solid nucleus of upperclassmen that look to improve upon the 13-11 record and 49-34 loss to rival Waterford in a WIAA Division 2 regional final last season.

The Broncos, however, also have some inexperience with three freshmen and four sophomores.

So, what exactly is the Bronco’s identity?

“This year is a going to be a growing year for us,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “There will be times where we’ll look great and times, we’ll look like we have plenty of growing to do. We have a wide variety between freshmen and seniors that are at various levels of development and really at different parts of their lives.”

The dichotomy of the roster was evident in the Grove’s first two games. In the Broncos’ dominant 83-39 victory Waukesha Catholic Memorial Tuesday, Nov. 19, senior Peyton Killberg and junior Angela Slattery led the way with 17 points apiece, while freshman Sophia Rampulla had 11 and sophomore Paige Cotton added 10.

Then in their second game against Racine St. Catherine’s, the Broncos shot just 32 percent despite taking 83 shots en route to a 67-29 victory on Friday, Nov 22.

Rampulla racked up a triple-double in just her second varsity game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 steals. She also had five assists and two blocks for good measure. Fellow freshman Sydney Ludvigsen also added 11 to lead the way.

“We have lots of young talent on the varsity and junior varsity levels,” Domagalski said. “Our program is doing very well and there could be special things to come in the next few years.”

For veterans Killberg, Slattery, and Megan Barber, the time is now to do special things. Slattery, who was second team All-Southern Lakes Conference last season, averaged a team-high 12 points per game.

“Angela played travel basketball for the first time this summer,” Domagalski said. “She got some accolades last year and is really starting to grow into the role as a leader. She has matured a lot from her sophomore season to now.”

Barber joins Slattery in the backcourt and looks to improve upon her 10 points per game average from last year. Killberg also returns in the backcourt to round out a formidable trio.

“Last year was a really fun team to coach, but we struggled to make shots,” Domagalski said. “We should be able to make more shots and be more fluid offensively.”

The Broncos, once again, bring a guard-heavy roster that will rely on speed, quickness, and outside shooting this winter.

“We are small without a true post player and may have to rely on our guards to post up,” Domagalski said. “We have to play 84 feet against teams like Waterford and Elkhorn or we will be in trouble.”

Domagalski’s trademark 1-3-1 trapping style defense will be ideal for the speedy Broncos, who will attempt to continue running teams off the court like they did against Catholic Memorial and Racine St. Catherine’s.

“We know the competition only gets tougher from here,” Domagalski said. “We just have to keep the positive aura around the program going.”

To read the entire story see the Nov. 29 edition of the Westine Report.