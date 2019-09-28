Roberts, Parco lead the Broncos

By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Union Grove head coach Eric Swanson figured his girls golf team would be competitive with four key returners this season.

But it was freshman Norah Roberts who became the X-factor for the team, which earned a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title for the seventh time in seasons on Tuesday.

Roberts, who collected multiple medals during the regular season, continued her impressive inaugural campaign with a second-place 86 in the conference meet at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.

Roberts’ big day helped the Broncos finished second overall with a 380, seven strokes behind first-place Lake Geneva Badger (373).

Although the Broncos placed second, by virtue of dominating the SLC in regular season play, including a clutch-dual meet victory against Badger, the Broncos earned a share of the conference title with the Badgers.

“Geneva National is a very tough course, and we struggled at times today, especially around the greens,” Swanson said. “It was a mental grind, but I’m proud of the girls for persevering and earning the second-place finish which allowed us a share of the conference title. This is our seventh conference championship in the past eight years, which is an impressive run.”

Roberts and the other veteran Bronco golfers have indeed been impressive.

“I am also really happy for Norah,” Swanson said. “She is a special player and her addition to this team has made this championship possible.”

Junior Veronica Parco, who was a state qualifier last season, finished third overall with an 87, while sophomore Ali Torhorst (103) and senior Liz Torhorst (104) rounded out the Bronco finishers.

“The four returning golfers really worked hard in the off season to win this conference championship and I am so happy for them,” Swanson said. “They earned it.”

The Broncos have certainly earned their chance to make a deep run in the postseason. Step one is regionals that are slated for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

“We certainly have some things to clean up before regionals, but for right now we are going to enjoy this accomplishment,” Swanson said.

See the Sept. 27 Westine Report for the full story.