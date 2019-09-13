By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Not even a month into her varsity golf career, Union Grove freshman Norah Roberts has already left a vivid footprint on varsity competition.

Within a week, Roberts’ 38 helped the Broncos post a school record low 168 strokes in their 36 stroke victory over Westosha Central Thursday, Sept 5.

The freshman then medaled at the Racine County Invitational Monday Sept. 8 with an 81 to help the Broncos win the tournament by 65 strokes.

“Norah is maybe the most competitive person I have coached,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She was not happy with her performance against Badger and was determined to do better against Westosha and that’s what she did.”

Liz Torhorst finished three strokes behind Roberts with a 41 against the Falcons, while Veronica Parco shot a 42, and Ali Torhorst shot a 47.

“Liz was also outstanding today,” Swanson said.

“She has been a varsity player all four years and has played really well at times but has never really put together a complete nine. She put it all together against Westosha Central and shot a person-best 41. I am so happy for her.”

The Union Grove golf team continued to roll through the competition at the Racine County Invitational.

The Broncos (364) finished 65 strokes better than second-place Racine Case (429) to cruise to win the Racine County Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club.

“Meadowbrook is a really tough course,” Swanson said. “The rough is thick and the greens are really tough. The girls had a few too many 3-putts on the day, but I thought they persevered really well after some bad holes.”

Roberts continued her impressive start to the season, medaling at the event with a 10-over-par 81. Roberts was of one of four Broncos to finish in the top 5. Veronica Parco (89) was second, Ali Torhorst (95) was fourth, and Liz Torhorst (99) was fifth.

“Norah was great today,” Swanson said. “She started with a triple-bogey on the 13thhole, but then birdied her 4th, 5th, and 7th holes to get back on track. The rest of the girls played better than their score indicates, it’s just that they couldn’t avoid a few big holes.”

The Broncos look to continue their dominance tomorrow when the travel to Janesville to participate in an invitational Riverside Golf Course.

“This is a busy week for us, so I’m glad we started out on a good note by winning this tournament,” Swanson said.