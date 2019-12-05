Demons without top star, but will rely on returning sharpshooters

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

It was supposed to be an inside-outside, 1-2 punch for the Burlington boys basketball team this season.

Down low, first team all-Southern Lakes Conference pick Dylan Runkel, who stands at 6-foot-6, would be a senior monster in the paint, and on the perimeter, short but crafty sharpshooter Joey Berezowitz would benefit from double teams on Runkel.

But that all changed a few weeks ago, when Runkel suffered a broken foot during football season, and now he must miss a significant amount of time this hoops season.

Runkel led the team with 12.4 points per game and was an inside force despite a 62-51 playoff loss to Elkhorn, a team which ended up making it all the way to the WIAA Division 2 state championship series.

Despite a 12-12 overall record and 7-7 mark in the Southern Lakes Conference, Burlington hung tough with a tough Elks team for the most part and showed plenty of potential with Runkel, Berezowitz (second team all-SLC) and Ethan Safar (honorable mention all-SLC).

This year, with key losses of big man Trent Turzenski and savvy senior guard Trey Krause, as long as the up-in-the-air status of Runkel, the Demons may have to change their approach and let it fly from the outside more often.

Berezowitz, a junior, showed lethal handles and quickness last year, finishing the season with 12.1 points per game, while Safar was the team’s third-leading scorer with 8.3 per contest.

Peyton O’Laughlin, a junior, is the next-highest returning scorer at 4.4 points per game.

After that, it’s Dane Kornely at 4.1 points.

Despite the setback with its top player out, Burlington head coach Steve Berezowitz, now in his 25th season, seems to always find a way to get the most out of his players and compete for one of the top four spots in the SLC.

This year, like last, Elkhorn should be a prime candidate to return to supremacy, while four-time defending champion Westosha Central could be a bit more mortal for a change.

The Falcons graduated Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Player of the Year Jaeden Zackery, who is playing college basketball.

“We are hoping to compete with the top teams in our league,” Berezowitz said.

While Joey Berezowitz and Safar should take up the scoring load, Runkel will find out this week if he will be able to return this season.

Steve Berezowitz said other returning letter-winners will be seniors Ryan Koeppen, Jake Klug and Logan Swantz, along with juniors O’Laughlin and Kornely.

Key newcomers will include juniors Kyle Hackbarth, Ben Rummler, Sean Diggins, Kale Dietz and Dylan Minnich, along with freshman Danny Kniep.

Assistant coaches this season are Tom Dummer, Travis Crayton, Jack Schmidt and Matt Wolff.

Runkel’s return could determine Burlington’s long-term chances for a deep playoff run, but the Demons should have enough firepower to compete for a spot in the top half of the SLC.