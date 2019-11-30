Demon girls basketball brings back 4 starters after winless campaign

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Not a whole lot went right for the Burlington girls basketball squad last season.

It was head coach Kyle Foulke’s first year, and the Demons improved as the season progressed, but finished with a 0-23 record.

Despite the record, Foulke said the team planted plenty of building blocks for success this season.

“There were many positives to take away from last year that are really helping us build this season,” he said. “This season is shaping up to be a much more competitive season, the girls are really excited and determined to become a better team. We bring back a ton of experience that is really going to help us grow and develop as a team.”

The girls welcome back all but one of their leading scorers from a year ago and four starters, including seniors Cora Anderson, Claire Walby, Chase Pirocanac and Jordan Krause.

Krause will be moving to shooting guard from point guard, as sophomores Anika Preusker and Mattea Chamberlain will handle point guard duties.

Foulke said this move will really help the team.

Anderson is the leading returning scorer with 7.6 points per game.

Foulke also said two freshman, Ella Clapp and Bella Stoughton, will be major contributors this season and for years to come.

Foulke is excited about this year’s roster.

“I am really excited to see what they can do, I believe they could be a really competitive team this season,” he said. “If we can handle the pressure we struggled with last year, I think we can compete with any team we will play this season. The girls have been working really hard all offseason. I am so proud of all the work they have put in and believe they deserve to have a great season.”

Walby has really improved as a shooter, according to Foulke.

Also, Foulke said Pirocanac and Meghan Harris will lead a strong group of upperclassmen leaders.

Clapp already showed promise in the Demons’ season-opening 66-37 loss at home to Beloit Turner Nov. 19.

She connected on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Anderson added eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

Krause contributed four points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

To read the entire story see the Nov. 28 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.