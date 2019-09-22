Burlington boys volleyball breezes by Union Grove

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

It’s a tournament the Demons usually win, and it’s an opportunity for the Burlington girls volleyball coaches Teri Little and Dan Lynch to use all of their players.

The West Allis Hale Invite last Saturday was another huge victory for the Demons, who went 5-0 on the day and won first place.

Burlington is now 16-2 overall and rolling along, looking as strong as ever in its quest for a third straight state championship.

Little said aggressive serving helped win the tournament, and she was happy to get every player involved.

“The Hale tournament was a great opportunity for us to explore various lineups,” Little said. “We received team contributions across the board and are happy with the growth and contributions being made.”

Burlington’s closest game of the day was 25-23 against West Allis Central, but the Demons didn’t allow more than 17 points in any other game (10-0).

Burlington totaled a whopping 45 aces on the day, including eight each from Lizzy Stoffel and Victoria Van Dan.

Amanda Viel, Cayla Gutche and Claire Walby each added seven aces.

Morgan Klein led the team with 26 kills, and Mackenzie Leach added 20. Laren Baldowsky had 16 kills.

Van Dan led the team with 81 assists.

Defensively, Claire Walby paced the squad with 19 digs, and Gutche added 17.

Viel added 15 digs, and Sam Naber recorded 13.

“The team is working to be the type of team that can control any type of match – by winning the serve-pass game allows us to neutralize more physical opponents and keep allowing our offense optimal opportunities,” Little said.

Burlington boys volleyball def. Union Grove, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

The host Demons dominated Sept. 12 at home against Southern Lakes rival Union Grove.

After breezing through the first game, the Broncos took an early lead in game two before Burlington took over.

Burlington improved to 10-4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SLC.

Head coach Mike Jones liked his team’s aggressive offense.

“Union Grove came out with some good serves and a great blocking presence,” Jones said. “Burlington struggled with communication and covering the block to start, but stayed persistent and kept themselves in the game behind a strong attacking offense and some great serving that kept Union Grove out of system.”

Sam Lois led the team with 15 kills, and David Paul tallied 37 assists and three aces to lead the way.

Tyler Duesing had 10 digs to pace the defense.

Wyatt Kurth and Michael McGinley both registered two blocks.

Burlington hosts Wilmot Thursday.

Tennis girls beat Wilmot

On Sept. 12 at home, the Burlington girls tennis team won its first Southern Lakes Conference dual with a 5-2 victory over Wilmot.

The Demons got wins from Trinity Northrop (2 singles, 6-1, 7-5), Courtney Raboine (3 singles, 6-1, 6-1) and Abigail Boetcher (4 singles, 6-1, 6-3).

In doubles, the No. 2 team of CeCe Donegan and Abigail Runkel won, 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Payton Matson and Olivia Traxinger took a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

On Sept. 13 at the Brookfield Central Invite, the Demons lost, 5-2, to Kenosha Tremper, and fell, 7-0, to Kettle Moraine.

Against Tremper, Emily Rauch won in straight sets at 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1.

The other victory came from Raboine at 3 singles.

Burlington hosts Westosha Central at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Cross Country

Catholic Central, Whitnall Invite, Hales Corners Park

Girls

Catholic Central 3rd 101 pts

8th Morgan Ramsey 22:09; 9th Bernadette Frisch 22:11; 22nd Elsie Kmecak 24:00; 28th Kaleigh Lynch 24:49 34th Summer Peterson 26:06 41st Eva Lynch 27:08

Boys

Catholic Central 9th 199 pts

9th Sam Henderson 18:24 41st Matthias Murphy 21:05 43rd Conall Lynch 21:07

50th Evander Craig 21:55 56th Paul Nevin 23:55

Burlington

SLC Relays, Sept. 12, Elkhorn

Boys

Junior/Senior Race

6th of 7 teams

Kodi Krueger, 7th, 18:36.60. Joel Fisher, 11th, 19:09.20. Ben Ewald, 17th, 19:32.76.

Freshman/Sophomore

Tanner Sylvester, 12th, 19:35.18

Girls

Junior/Senior

Meghan Harris, 27th, 25:54.93. Karol Soto, 30th, 26:01. Celia Inthamavong, 34th, 26:37.28.

Freshman/Sophomore

Marlee Nichols, 10th, 23:41.68. Ella Clapp, 21st, 26:12.90.