Ladies and gentleman, it’s another exciting installment of our weekly high school football picks.

Last week, Wilmot quarterback Zack Watson had a career night, leading the Panthers to victory over rival Badger.

Also, Waterford and Burlington each improved to 3-0 with resounding victories.

In professional football, the Green Bay Packers shocked many by going into Soldier Field in Chicago and knocking off the NFC North defending champion Bears.

It was an ugly, 10-3 win where Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense didn’t do much, but all of a sudden Green Bay has a defense, something it really hasn’t had in at least five years.

All you had to see what Rodgers’ reaction after the game, “We got a defense,” he exclaimed to the NBC sideline reporter.

It was also new head coach Matt LaFleur’s first game as head coach, and first win, so he deservedly was given the game ball.

The Packers now get three home games in a row, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, another conference title contender, this Sunday.

I think the Packers’ offense, which really didn’t play together at all during the preseason, will eventually figure it out and the defense is here to stay.

Also, the Wisconsin Badgers improved to 2-0 with another blowout victory in their home opener.

Jonathan Taylor continues to run wild against every opponent and is challenging the all-time Badgers rushing records of Ron Dayne and Melvin Gordon.

Shifting back to the high school football scene, what did we learn from Week 3?

Well, Badger was losing 14-7 at Wilmot and was threatening to score when its best back, Cole Gnabor-Pullen, went down with an injury.

It was far from elementary for Watson, Zack Watson, who carved up Badger’s defense with his feet and his arm.

Waterford crushed rival Union Grove, and Burlington started close with Westosha before pulling away.

And how about Elkhorn, who edged rival Delavan-Darien, 22-21, thanks to a two-point conversion pass in the third quarter that essentially won the game.

As always, sit back, enjoy a cold beverage, and let’s look through this weekend’s picks.

WEEK 4 PREDICTIONS

Last week: 7-2

Season: 17-4

GAME OF THE WEEK

Wilmot (3-0, 1-0 SLC) at Waterford (3-0, 1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Zack Watson was more than impressive in Friday’s win against Badger. The senior quarterback was 10-for-15 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The solid Wilmot defense held the explosive Badger offense to seven points, but Badger’s leading rusher went down with an injury in the third quarter.

The Wolverines continue to wreck opponents and have won both home games in impressive fashion.

Senior Tanner Keller leads the Southern Lakes Conference with 542 yards.

Waterford will be too much at home.

PREDICTION: Waterford 20, Wilmot 10

Shoreland Lutheran (1-2, 0-1 MCC) at Catholic Central (1-2, 0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Topper Bowl will be rocking Friday night, and the Toppers will look to bounce back after a lopsided loss against defending state champion Racine St. Cat’s.

The Pacers also were shellacked by a state runner-up, Racine Lutheran, in their conference opener.

With two pretty evenly matched teams, I like Brandon Pum and Reid Muellenbach to lead the Toppers to victory.

PREDICTION: Catholic Central 35, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Union Grove (1-2, 0-1) at Burlington (3-0, 1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Demons running back Zach Wallace is fresh off a four-touchdown performance against Westosha.

Dalton Damon has been running the offense impressively all season for the Demons, and Burlington is putting up 46.3 points per game.

The Grove just suffered a tough loss at Waterford, and it will be another tough matchup against the high-scoring Demons.

PREDICTION: Burlington 40, Union Grove 27

Other area picks:

Lake Geneva Badger 28, Elkhorn 21

Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17

East Troy 45, McFarland 30

Muskego 50, Waukesha North 12

Mukwonago 30, Sussex Hamilton 29

Palmyra-Eagle 34, Horicon/Hustisford 20

Big Foot 35, Whitewater 21