Pum walks off for second straight week, Catholic Central stays hot

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

For the first time since 2015, the Catholic Central football team is going to the dance.

Thanks to a 21-14 thrilling overtime victory at Kenosha St. Joe’s Friday night at Mary D. Bradford Stadium in Kenosha, the Hilltoppers became playoff eligible at 4-2 in the Metro Classic Conference.

It’s the first time the Toppers will compete in the WIAA Division 7 playoffs since they made it all the way to Level 4 in 2015 behind stars Cole Kresken and Ben Heiligenthal.

Aldrich exclaimed he was “extremely happy” about the victory, and the players were all “pretty pumped” after St. Joe’s offensive attempt in overtime went awry.

“St. Joe’s is a good ball club, they played really well,” said Catholic Central head coach Tom Aldrich.

“We just outlasted them. They are well-coached and play hard. It was a quality opponent, so it’s that much sweeter.”

Catholic Central even gave the Lancers a few extra chances with penalties on the game-deciding drive, but Aldrich said his guys were able to hold on.

For the second straight week, quarterback Brandon Pum sent the loyal fans, only a few of them braved the 30-degree weather, home happy with a pivotal victory.

To read the entire story see the Oct. 17 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.